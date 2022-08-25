Independentie
Search
Search
Thursday, 25 August 2022 | 19.8°C Dublin
Search
Search
Menu Sections
Premium subscribers enjoy unlimited access to all articles. But there's more: discover your full benefits now.
Close
The trophy is placed on display for the photographers before the soccer Champions League draw in Istanbul, Turkey
Marcelo of Real Madrid lifts the UEFA Champions League Trophy. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
/
August 25 2022 04:48 PM
The draw for the group stages of the 2022-23 Champions League take place in Istanbul, Turkey with the proceedings due to start at 5pm.
Get the lowdown on the Irish football scene with our soccer correspondent Daniel McDonnell and expert team of writers with our free weekly newsletter.
Enter email address
This field is required
Sign Up