Sport Champions League

Wednesday 24 July 2019

Champions League 2nd round - Dundalk face tough task against Azerbaijan champions Qarabağ FK

Dundalk's Patrick Hoban (left) and Qarabag's Gara Garayev battle for the ball during the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round first leg match at Oriel Park, Dundalk. Photo credit: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Dundalk's Patrick Hoban (left) and Qarabag's Gara Garayev battle for the ball during the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round first leg match at Oriel Park, Dundalk. Photo credit: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Dane Massey, left, and Seán Hoare of Dundalk arrive prior to the UEFA Champions League Second Qualifying Round 1st Leg match between Dundalk and Qarabag FK at Oriel Park in Dundalk, Louth. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Tony Considine

Dundalk face off against a side that played in Champions League group stage in 2017/18 and are regulars in the Europa League group phase. Kick off at Oriel Park is 7.45.

Online Editors

Related Content

The Throw-In: D-Day looms in Castlebar, Jim Gavin’s plan for Diarmuid Connolly and the future of the Super 8s

In association with Bord Gáis Energy

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport