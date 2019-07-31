Sport Champions League

Wednesday 31 July 2019

Champions League 2nd round, 2nd leg - Dundalk face FK Qarabağ in Baku with tie level and €1.7m up for grabs

  • First leg in Dundalk finished 1-1
  • Louth side will need to score after Qarabag away goal
  • Azerbaijani champions played in Champions League group stage in 2017/18
A general view of the Dundalk dressing room ahead of the UEFA Champions League Second Qualifying Round 2nd Leg match between Qarabağ FK and Dundalk at Dalga Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
Tony Considine

FK Qarabag v Dundalk FC - Kick-off 6pm

Online Editors

