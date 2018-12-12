Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur both secured qualification to the knockout stages of the 2018/19 Champions League on Tuesday night.

Champions League 2018 Last 16 draw: When is it and who can who can the Premier League four face?

Manchester City and Manchester United had already qualified for the Round of 16, but City on Wednesday cemented their place as winners of Group F with victory over Hoffenheim while United's defeat against Valencia consigned them to finishing runners-up in Group H, behind Juventus.

It is the second year in a row that there will be full Premier League representation at the first knockout stage.

But when is the draw? And who are the other teams involved?

Here's what you need to know.

When is the draw?

The draw takes place in Nyon on Monday 17 December.

What time is the draw?

It is expected to be held at 11.00am GMT.

Where can I watch it?

The draw will be shown live by BT Sport.

How does it work?

As per usual at this stage of the competition, the draw will be seeded, with group winners playing group runners-up.

No team can be drawn against another from their group stage. Teams cannot be drawn against others from their respective nation either.

The seeded group winners will play the first leg away and the second leg at home

Who has qualified?

Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto and Real Madrid have all qualified as group stage winners, and so will be seeded in the Round of 16 draw.

Ajax, Atletico Madrid, Lyon, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Manchester United, Schalke 04 and Roma have all qualified as runners-up, which means they will be unseeded.

When will the Champions League round of 16 take place?

This year's round of 16 matches will take place from 12 - 20 February, with the second legs following 5 - 13 March.

Who can the English teams face?

Man City's potential last 16 opponents: Roma, Ajax, Schalke, Atletico Madrid.

Man United's potential last 16 opponents: PSG, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Porto.

Spurs' potential last 16 opponents: PSG, Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Porto, Juventus.

Liverpool's potential last 16 opponents: Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Porto, Juventus, Barcelona.

Independent News Service