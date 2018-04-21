Sport Champions League

Saturday 21 April 2018

Champions Cup semi-final LIVE: Can Leinster avoid another shock semi-final defeat to the Scarlets?

21 April 2018; A general view of the Aviva Stadium prior to the European Rugby Champions Cup Semi-Final match between Leinster Rugby and Scarlets at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
21 April 2018; A general view of the Aviva Stadium prior to the European Rugby Champions Cup Semi-Final match between Leinster Rugby and Scarlets at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Sam Roberts

A place in the Champions Cup final in Bilbao in May is at stake and Leo Cullen will be keen to gain revenge for the Guinness PRO12 semi-final defeat of last season.

 

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport