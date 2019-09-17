Sport Champions League

Tuesday 17 September 2019

Caoimhín Kelleher makes Liverpool bench for tonight's Champions League clash in Napoli

Liverpool's Irish goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher
Stephen Bennett

Ireland Under-21 goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher has made the bench for Liverpool's clash with Napoli tonight.

Kelleher was named as the second-choice goalkeeper by manager Jurgen Klopp for tonight's Champions League Group E opener at the San Paolo Stadium in Naples.

The Dubliner, who played in last Tuesday's European U21 Championship qualifier win over Sweden, will make his first competitive debut if the first-choice Adrian picks up an injury in tonight's game.

Napoli: Meret, Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Koulibaly, Rui, Callejon, Allan, Fabian, Lozano, Mertens, Insigne. Subs: Llorente, Elmas, Maksimovic, Zielinski, Ospina, Ghoulam, Milik.

Liverpool: Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Milner, Salah, Firmino, Mane. Subs: Wijnaldum, Lovren, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Shaqiri, Kelleher.

Referee: Felix Brych (Germany).

Online Editors

