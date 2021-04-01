Calf injury suffered on international duty set to rule Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos out of Liverpool clash

Real Madrd's Sergio Ramos stands over Liverpool's Mohamed Salah after a challenge during the 2018 Champions League Final in Kiev, when Real won the title. Photo: PA Wire

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos appears to have been ruled out of next week’s Champions League tie against Liverpool.

Ramos sustained a calf injury after appearing as a late substitute in Spain’s World Cup qualifying win against Kosovo on Wednesday night.

The 35-year-old lamented a “tough few weeks” in an Instagram statement, admitting his hurt at a stint on the sidelines.

“The truth is that I have had a pretty tough few weeks,” Ramos posted on Instagram.

“An intervention is always a sporting and emotional break. Luckily, for a few days now I have been feeling better, but in football as in life, bad luck also plays a role.

“Yesterday, after the game, I was training on the pitch and I noticed a sharp muscular pain in my left calf. Today I have been tested and it has been confirmed that I have a muscle injury.

“If there is something that hurts me, it is not being able to help the team in these highly demanding matches in which we play the season and also not being able to return the love and energy that you transmit to me on the pitch.

“I can’t do anything but speak frankly, work hard and cheer on the team with my soul.”

Los Blancos said in a statement: “Following the tests carried out today (Thursday) on our captain, Sergio Ramos, by the Real Madrid medical department, he has been diagnosed with a muscular injury to the internal calf in his left leg. His recovery will be monitored.”

Ramos, who had recently returned to full fitness following knee surgery, stepped off the bench in the closing stages for Spain in their 3-1 win against Kosovo.

Although Real have not confirmed how long Ramos is expected to be out, he is highly unlikely to feature in Real’s quarter-final clash with Liverpool next Tuesday.

He is also expected to miss El Clasico against Barcelona the following Saturday.

Liverpool’s visit was set to rekindle the feud between Ramos and Mohamed Salah, who dislocated his shoulder in a challenge from the Spain international during their Champions League final clash in 2018.

Salah was forced out of the match in the first half and the incident prompted heated reaction on social media from both sides’ fans.

PA Media