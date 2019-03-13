Sport Champions League

Wednesday 13 March 2019

Bayern Munich vs Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp's men score vital away goal but tie still in balance after Matip og

Mohamed Salah (Peter Byrne/PA)
Mohamed Salah (Peter Byrne/PA)

Tony Considine

Liverpool travel to the Allianz Arena tonight to face Bayern Munich in the second leg of their last 16 tie in the Champions League. Follow all the action in our live blog.

 

Online Editors

The Left Wing: The end of an era in the Six Nations and why Wales vs Ireland will be an 'absolute war'

In association with Aldi

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport