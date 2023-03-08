Bayern Munich v Paris St Germain: How to watch last-16 Champions League clash in Ireland

Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi and Marquinhos during training at the Allianz Arena. Photo: Reuters

German giants Bayern Munich hold a slender lead over Paris Saint-Germain in tonight’s Champions League last-16 second leg.

Kingsley Coman’s goal proved the difference in Paris last month, though that was a PSG side without a fully fit Kylian Mbappe, who missed the first hour of the game.

Such is Mbappe’s quality, a 1-0 lead over PSG is hardly much to celebrate at the halfway stage, particularly given some of Bayern’s poor form in the Bundesliga lately.

PSG, though, have their own issues. So pedestrian for so long at the Parc des Princes last month, there is a need for improvement in Europe’s premier competition.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Where, when and KO time

Bayern Munich vs PSG is scheduled for an 8pm Irish time on Wednesday 8 March, 2023 at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

How to watch Bayern v PSG

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Virgin Media Two and BT Sport 2.

Live stream: LiveScore will stream the match free through its app.

Bayern Munich v PSG team news

As it stands, Bayern are free of any fresh injury concerns. Manuel Neuer remains a long-term absentee, alongside Noussair Mazaroui and Lucas Hernandez, while defender Benjamin Pavard is injured.

Matthijs de Ligt could replace the Frenchman in defence, though Josip Stanisic is also pushing. Sadio Mane, meanwhile, is available.

For PSG, Neymar is the headline absence after the Brazilian saw his season ended by injury.

Presnel Kimpembe and Renato Sanches are also injured.

After missing much of the first leg, however, Mbappe is almost certain to start in Germany.

Head to head

Bayern Munich wins: 6

Draws: 0

PSG wins: 6

Latest odds

Bayern Munich to win: 17/20

Draw: 17/5

PSG to win: 27/10

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.