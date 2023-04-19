Bayern Munich v Manchester City: KO time, what channel and all you need to know about Champions League tie

A Champions League semi-final slot is within grasp for Manchester City – all they have to do is navigate tonight’s second leg in Munich.
The superb first-leg performance from Pep Guardiola’s side sends them to Bavaria with a 3-0 aggregate lead over a very unsettled Bayern team under new coach Thomas Tuchel.
City had their own issues earlier in the campaign but are now a picture of tranquility with genuine hope of pulling off a stunning treble.
Bayern Munich vs Manchester City is scheduled for an 8pm Irish-time kick-off on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.
The match will take place at Allianz Arena.
TV channel: In Ireland, the game will be televised live on Virgin Media and BT Sport 1, with coverage beginning at 7pm BST.
Live stream: The game can be watched for free on the LivScore app or website.
Sadio Mane is back in contention for Bayern after being dropped by Tuchel and fined north of £260,000 for punching teammate Leroy Sane following the defeat in Manchester.
Serge Gnabry may continue up front if Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting cannot shake off a knee issue. Lucas Hernandez and Manuel Neuer are long-term injury absentees.
Phil Foden is the only player unavailable for City as he continues his recovery from appendicitis.
Pep Guardiola will expect his City side to at least get a result on the night to ensure they maintain their momentum - and it’s tricky to see Bayern getting anywhere close to overturning their deficit.
A 1-1 draw, with Man City to winning 4-1 on aggregate.
Bayern wins: 3
Draws: 0
Man City wins: 4
Bayern to qualify: 16/1
Draw (90 mins): 29/10
Man City to qualify: 1/100
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).