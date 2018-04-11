Bayern Munich reached their sixth Champions League semi-final in seven seasons with a 0-0 draw against Sevilla, in the second leg of their quarter-final on Wednesday.

Bayern Munich reached their sixth Champions League semi-final in seven seasons with a 0-0 draw against Sevilla, in the second leg of their quarter-final on Wednesday.

Bayern Munich see out goalless draw with toothless Sevilla to reach last four of the Champions League

The Bundesliga champions, who clinched their sixth consecutive domestic title on Saturday, progressed to the final four of Europe’s premier competition thanks to a 2-1 win in the first leg in Spain.

Bayern will face one of Liverpool, Roma or Real Madrid in the semi-finals. Cristiano Ronaldo scored an injury-time penalty for Madrid to progress despite a 3-1 defeat to Juventus, with a 4-3 aggregate score. Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes sent out his strongest line-up in Munich with Robert Lewandowski, James Rodriguez and Thomas Mueller flanked by Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.

James went close with a free kick before Robben shot just wide of the far post as the home side made a promising start. But Sevilla also had chances, first for Pablo Sarabia, then Joaquin Correa.

Sevilla’s players were showing more bite, winning more challenges with some leaving their mark - Lewandowski was left with large swelling under his right eye, while Javi Martinez, James and Rafinha also needed medical attention. Bayern had better chances before the break through Mats Hummels and Franck Ribery, who shot straight at the goalkeeper.

Lewandowski went close after the interval before Sevilla showed more ambition getting forward. Correa struck the crossbar with a header before the hour-mark. But it was as close as the visitors got, and Sevilla’s hopes were already over when Correa was shown red card in injury time for a bad challenge on Martinez.

Online Editors