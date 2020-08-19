Bayern aim to silence Lyon

Striker Serge Gnabry insists there will be no complacency from Bayern Munich as they face Lyon for a place in the Champions League final.

The German giants are now the overwhelming favourites to win the reformatted mini-tournament in Portugal after powering into the semi-finals by thrashing Barcelona 8-2 last week.

Their next opponents are the unfancied French side who finished seventh in Ligue 1 this year, but after Les Gones' victories over Juventus and Manchester City, Gnabry is taking nothing for granted.

The former Arsenal player, who scored one of the eight against Barca, said: "If you look at the match against Barcelona then, yes, it was an exclamation mark - everyone heard about this result.

"But this a different match. It is a semi-final. They'll be well prepared, it will be no walk in the park. We have to focus and be ready from the first minute.

"We know they've beaten Juventus, they've beaten Manchester City and both those teams were favourites. It looks like we're favourites now and we have to be careful.

"Every single player was surprised by the result (against Barcelona), we couldn't believe it, but we want to achieve more. We want to win."

Coach Hans-Dieter Flick, who has already guided Bayern to a Bundesliga and cup double this year, is determined to maintain the momentum.

Flick said: "I am relaxed because I know my team is greatly focused and have great objectives.

Lyon's victory over City took them into the semi-finals for only the second time in their history and striker Maxwel Cornet is enjoying the ride.

"We're making the most of the moment. We're going to give our all out there again and, of course, we're still hungry."

Lyon v Bayern Munich, Live, VM Sport/BT Sport 1, 8.0

Irish Independent