Sport Champions League

Wednesday 2 May 2018

As it happened - Roma vs Liverpool, Champions League: Jurgen Klopp's side book final place

Soccer Football - Champions League Semi Final Second Leg - AS Roma v Liverpool - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - May 2, 2018 Liverpool's Sadio Mane scores their first goal REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Soccer Football - Champions League Semi Final Second Leg - AS Roma v Liverpool - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - May 2, 2018 Liverpool's Sadio Mane scores their first goal REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Will Slattery

Will Slattery

Liverpool look to join Real Madrid in the Champions League final as they take on Roma in the semi-final second leg at the Stadio Olimpico tonight. Follow all the action below:

 

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport