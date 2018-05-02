As it happened - Roma vs Liverpool, Champions League: Jurgen Klopp's side book final place

Liverpool look to join Real Madrid in the Champions League final as they take on Roma in the semi-final second leg at the Stadio Olimpico tonight. Follow all the action below:

