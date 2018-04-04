As it happened: Liverpool 3-0 Man City, Champions League
Liverpool and Man City clash in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final in a mouthwatering tie at Anfield tonight. Follow the action in our liveblog from 19.45:
Online Editors
Related Content
- John Giles: Liverpool's weak chin should see Man City prevail over two legs
- Ireland youngster Conor Masterson could be on the bench for Liverpool against Man City in Champions League showdown
- WATCH: 10 of the greatest-ever Champions League goals