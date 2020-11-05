'Anything Roy says, I tend to agree with' - Scholes backs Keane as Solskjaer's United slump in Turkey

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes echoed the views of his former captain Roy Keane as he suggested the lack of leaders at the club have undermined the efforts of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United's woeful performance in their 2-1 Champions League defeat against Istanbul Basaksehir in Turkey has piled the pressure on Solskjaer.

Yet Scholes believes the manager is not the only man to blame for United's woes, as he suggested Keane was right to highlight the lack of character in their expensively assembled squad.

"Anything Roy says, I tend to agree with," said Scholes on BT Sport. "I think Harry (Maguire) is a good leader, there’s not anyone else, possibly Bruno Fernandes could be.

"I think the problem he (Maguire) has had is with his one-on-one defending, really, and with Lindelof next to him, which is why they’ve needed protection."

The first goal United conceded in Istanbul was a shocking effort from a team that should be operating at the highest level, with no player tracking Demba Ba as he ran half the length of the field to score.

"That's completely down to the organisation from a corner. Surely you always have somebody back on the halfway line," Scholes said on BT Sport.

"You can see Mike Phelan (United assistant manager) on the side actually pointing, saying 'Matic, Matic you should be there'. You're always goalside though.

"It's like under-10s football. One behind, one in front. You can understand if it's last-minute, maybe, if you're going for a goal, but it's what, 15 minutes?

"It's embarrassing. What the back four are doing, I have no idea. I think United are really struggling with them attacking wise. We spoke about the balance of the team before the game, they've gone with one holding today.

"Possession wise and going forward, I think they have been OK but defensively, again with the second goal, they're absolutely all over the place."

The defeat and the manner of the performance so soon after last Sunday's 1-0 home defeat against Arsenal leaves Solskjaer clinging on to his job, with former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino emerging a leading contender to take over at United.

Online Editors