‘Another bad year for us’ – David De Gea struggles for words after Man Utd crash out of Champions League

David De Gea looked deflated as the long-serving goalkeeper reflected on "another bad year" for Manchester United following the meek Champions League exit to Atletico Madrid.

The rudderless Red Devils will end a fifth straight campaign without a trophy and face an uphill battle to return to European football's top table as a poor season hurtles towards a disappointing conclusion.

The Champions League offered hope, albeit faint, of a first trophy since lifting the Europa League in 2017, but wily Atleti extinguished those hopes.

Renan Lodi's first-half header secured a 1-0 win at Old Trafford and 2-1 aggregate triumph in the last 16 against a United side that have won just two knockout games in this competition since De Gea arrived from Atleti in 2011.

"Difficult to describe with words how I feel, how we feel," the crestfallen Spain international said in the post-match press conference.

"It's another tough moment for us. It wasn't enough what we did to beat Atletico in two games. I think they're an experienced team, they know how to play those games very well and it's a very difficult moment for us."

Asked if it was the most upset he felt after a Champions League elimination, De Gea said: "Yeah, it's always tough when you go out of the Champions League, especially the way we did. We got a good draw in Madrid and then we play here with the fans.

"I don't know if we should win this game, to be honest, but we don't win the game and we're out again, another bad year for us, so it's very, very tough."

Not only are United without a trophy in five years but they have failed to launch a sustained Premier League title charge since Alex Ferguson retired as champion in 2013.

"There are too many years without any trophies, even without fighting for trophies," De Gea said.

"So I think we need to be clear we want to achieve good things, fight for trophies, we don't just want to play for the top four and be there, get out of the Champions League in the quarter-finals. Something like this.

"So we need much more from everyone because this club is too big for where we are now. We are far from the fighting places for the Premier League, for the Champions League, so we need much more from everyone."

De Gea did not want to talk about the officiating at Old Trafford, where there is a huge amount of work to do to get back to challenging for silverware.

"Of course. we all want the best for the club, especially myself," he added. "I've been here many, many years.

"I love the club. You saw the fans today, they have been amazing in a difficult season again, so I really believe - I don't know when - this club is going be back at the top and we are going to be fighting for big things."

Ralf Rangnick accused the officials of making it "pretty easy" for Atletico Madrid to run down the clock with their "time-wasting antics" in the match at Old Trafford.

Three weeks on from securing a scarcely-deserved 1-1 draw in Spain, Old Trafford was rocking as the Red Devils attempted to reach the quarter-finals for just the third time in a decade.

But a bright United start petered out and Lodi put Atleti ahead as half-time approached.

The 1-0 win secured the Spanish side's progress to the quarter-finals and interim boss Rangnick could not hide his frustration with referee Slavko Vincic afterwards.

"I think we played a good first half," the German said. "All those things that we planned to do in that first half the team did.

"The only thing that we didn't achieve is convert that energetic performance into the first goal and against a team like Atletico it's highly important you score the first goal yourself.

"If you don't do that, then it's even more important not to concede a goal and we conceded just before half-time that goal in a transitional moment.

"I believe there was a foul on Anthony Elanga before that, but the referee and linesman didn't see it that way. That's why we were 1-0 down at half-time.

"I think we shouldn't have been 1-0 down at half-time. We were the better team in the first half but, as I said, it's important to score first, even more so against a team like Atletico.

"In the second half, I don't know if the game was played for more than two minutes without being interrupted with someone lying on the floor.

"I think there were some curious refereeing decisions - I wouldn't necessarily say they were decisive, maybe the one before they scored.

"But I think he made it pretty easy for Atletico to do their time-wasting antics and that didn't make it any easier for us.

"It was frustrating, difficult for us in the second half. We tried everything.

"We had two or three moments after set pieces but from normal play we didn't create that many chances."

Rangnick did not believe his team showed naivety in the second half, saying Atletico are probably "the champions of that style of football" as he highlighted that it is not easy to "break through that wall".

United's five changes could not bring about an equaliser as their final route to silverware ended, leaving them to focus on their uphill battle for a top-four finish.

"It's unusual to not play a single game in two-and-a-half weeks, even more so in this league when you play every three days," Rangnick said.

"We have 85 per cent of the squad on international duty and most of them only coming back Tuesday and Wednesday, so in the end we will (have) three days in order to prepare for the Leicester game.

"In the league, the situation is pretty clear - out of those nine games, we have to win most of those nine games.

"For sure, we have to win at Arsenal, but the only way to finish fourth at the end is to win most of those nine games."

WE MOVE pic.twitter.com/AJbPBywCQq — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) March 15, 2022

Atletico fans' celebrations could be heard in the background as the press conferences got under way at Old Trafford, where objects were thrown at Simeone as he ran straight down the tunnel at full-time.

"When I came off the pitch, I ran because I was happy and I like to enjoy it in the dressing room, so I don't know what happened (with objects being thrown at me)," the Atleti boss said.

"All I was thinking about was getting into the changing room to the dressing room, and I was really happy.

"We managed to hit them on the counter and hurt them. That gave us a positive result.

"In the second half, we continued to control the game. And we felt more comfortable - we know that our opponent play well on the counter attack, so we tried to reduce spaces.

"Collectively, there was some great effort put in by our centre-backs and it was a collective performance. I didn't really have to make changes because the work was so good collectively today."