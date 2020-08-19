Angel clips Leipzig wings as PSG soar to maiden final

It was hardly the most sentimental storyline, as Qatari-bankrolled arrivistes vanquished a team built to glorify an energy drink, but Paris Saint-Germain cared not an iota.

They had reached a Champions League final and that, for president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, brought validation of the project, a vindication of all the eye-watering transfer fees with which he has sought to sculpt the club into a European powerhouse.

Even with Thomas Tuchel wearing a boot to protect his injured foot, the manager, hardly able to believe the ease with which his players swept Leipzig aside, looked fit to perform a jig for joy.

For one liberating evening, PSG cast off the pressures that have so often suffocated them at the sharp end of European competition, with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe shredding Leipzig's resistance with a sumptuous exhibition of speed and technique.

Arguably the night's outstanding performer was Angel Di Maria, barely recognisable from the expensive flop jettisoned by Manchester United in 2015. At last, PSG were equal to the sum of their lavishly-assembled parts, as Marquinhos and Juan Bernat joined Di Maria by adorning an exquisite performance with the goals to match.

Di Maria, returning to Lisbon's Estadio da Luz, the ground where he once memorably shone for Benfica, looked rejuvenated. So, too, did Neymar, producing the skill that his €222m price tag has long demanded. PSG might not command the widest of affection: after all, they have only been in existence for 50 years, and have pursued their aims with a ferocity verging on megalomania.

But advancing to a first major European final is still a feat that they will cherish all the same. A small delegation of fans has already started to arrive in Lisbon's Rossio Square, where the Champions League trophy is rendered as a giant balloon, and by Sunday's final, where their opponents are widely expected to be Bayern Munich, they are likely to be many more.

Bowed

At the final whistle, Neymar had his head bowed on the ground in prayer. He swapped his shirt for a Leipzig one, with the Germans sensing how thoroughly they had been outplayed.

Leipzig have been among the revelations of this strangest of tournaments, not least through their defiance of Atletico Madrid in the quarter-final, but PSG represented a roadblock too far. Tuchel, who once mentored Leipzig's young coach Julian Nagelsmann (33) at Augsburg, was too wily an adversary.

And the Mbappe-Neymar axis was simply too potent to be denied for a Leipzig side enjoying their first exposure to this rarefied air.

The simplicity and quality of the opening goal summed up the gap as Di Maria's delivery was delicious, shaping like a tracer missile to find Marquinhos, the late-arriving hero against Atalanta, who was blissfully unmarked in nudging his header into the bottom corner.

PSG were slicing through Leipzig at will, Mbappe and Neymar dovetailing with an elegance to justify their club's exorbitant outlay on their talents.

It was a night when the nouveau riche came into their own, stroking passes around with a casualness they might expect to enjoy in a Parc des Princes rout of Valenciennes, not a Champions League semi-final. Nagelsmann's desire that Leipzig stuck to their pressing style left his team horribly exposed to PSG counter-attacks, usually propelled by the jet heels of Mbappe.

Their craft was matched by the chaos in Leipzig's ranks. A botched clearance by Peter Gulasci handed possession straight back to PSG, with Neymar showing exceptional vision to flick a pass to Di Maria, who had time to take a touch and place his shot beyond the chastened goalkeeper.

Their third arrived through Juan Bernat - a mere €15m from Bayern two years ago - and set up what is likely to be a final against his former club.

