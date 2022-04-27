‘Anfield is hell’: Villarreal’s Etienne Capoue knows what to expect from Liverpool tie

Villarreal’s Etienne Capoue says Anfield will be “hell” when his club take on Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie tonight.

Capoue has plenty of experience of playing at the home of Livepool as he previously competed for Tottenham and Watford. He said the ground is horrible for away teams, with the fans creating a difficult atmosphere for the entire match.

“Anfield is hell, you have to say it how it is. It’s hell,” Capoue said per AFP. “It’s the worst stadium I’ve been to in England. Whether it’s the atmosphere, the way they play... For 90 minutes, you live in hell.

“They have this ability to transcend themselves, to cause you nothing but problems, all the time, in any part of the field. They never stop, they rush you all the time, they only want to score goals, and even when they score, they carry on. They want to knock you out.

“They don’t care what or who is in front of them. They just want to kill everyone and that’s it.”

Villarreal will face a Liverpool team that has hopes of a quadruple.

The Reds have already won the Carabao Cup, are chasing Manchester City in the Premier League, are in the FA Cup final, and will play the Spanish side in the Champions League semi-finals.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said his team should focus on the game at hand and “cherish” it.

“It is absolutely special to be a part of the semi-final, it’s crazy!” he said. “It’s a massive game. So many coaches and players work their socks off their whole life and don’t get a chance to be close to a semi-final.

“We are there so we have to cherish it and enjoy it as well.”