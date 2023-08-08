AEK Athens’ Champions League clash with Dinamo Zagreb postponed after violent death of fan

A general view of Agia Sophia Stadium, the home stadium of AEK soccer team following clashes between soccer fans, in Athens, Greece

AEK Athens' home Champions League qualifier against Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday has been postponed after a fan was killed during fighting outside their stadium on Monday night.

A 29-year-old Greek supporter has died after being stabbed outside the Agia Sophia Stadium, while eight other fans were injured as rival groups clashed and 88 arrests were made by police, according to reports.

UEFA, who had already banned visiting fans from both legs, has said the third-round qualifying tie would now be played on either August 18 or 19.

A UEFA statement read: "UEFA deplores in the strongest possible terms the appalling incidents that took place in Athens last night and resulted in the loss of a life.

"While expressing our deepest sympathy to the family of the victim, to AEK Athens FC and its fans, we would like to reiterate that violence has no place in our sport and we expect that those responsible for this terrible act be arrested and consigned to justice in the shortest delay.

"Following yesterday's violence and in consultation with the local authorities, UEFA has decided that the conditions for the match between AEK Athens FC and GNK Dinamo to go ahead tonight are not met.

"In line with article 26.01 of the Regulations of the UEFA Champions League 2023/24, the match planned to be played tonight at Agia Sofia Stadium in Athens is hereby postponed.

"The match GNK Dinamo (CRO) vs AEK Athens FC (GRE) in Zagreb will be played on Tuesday 15 August 2023 (20:00 CET) as scheduled.

"UEFA is in contact with both clubs to confirm the date for the rescheduled match between AEK Athens FC (GRE) and GNK Dinamo (CRO) i.e. either on Friday 18 August 2023 or on Saturday 19 August 2023."