'A lot of people were waiting for us to slip again' - Klopp glad to prove Liverpool doubters wrong in win over RB Leipzig

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp hugs Liverpool's Mohamed Salah as he walks off the pitch after being substituted during the Champions League round of 16 first leg win over RB Leipzig at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Hungary

Liverpool put their domestic struggles to one side as they gained the upper hand in their Champions League last-16 tie against RB Leipzig with a 2-0 victory in the first leg in Budapest.

Three successive Premier League defeats led to Reds manager Jurgen Klopp conceding their title defence is over, but they have taken a giant stride towards the quarter-finals of Europe's premier club competition.

Both Liverpool goals came via Leipzig errors, with Mohamed Salah latching on to a woeful back pass by Marcel Sabitzer to slot home in the 53rd minute, and Sadio Mane doing likewise five minutes later after Nordi Mukiele's slip-up.

The nominal visitors - this game had to take place in the Hungarian capital because of restrictions on travel into Germany due to coronavirus - were given a let-off early on when Dani Olmo headed against a post.

Liverpool's Sadio Mane, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League round of 16 first leg in over RB Leipzig at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Hungary. Photo: AP Photo/Laszlo Balogh

Whatsapp Liverpool's Sadio Mane, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League round of 16 first leg in over RB Leipzig at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Hungary. Photo: AP Photo/Laszlo Balogh

Substitute Hwang Hee-chan put wide late on but a makeshift Liverpool defence low on confidence kept only the team's second clean sheet in their last 11 matches against a side that reached the Champions League semi-finals last term.

Leipzig had reached this stage by eliminating Manchester United, but a side that has the best home record in this season's Bundesliga looked uncomfortable away from their Red Bull Arena fortress.

Liverpool manager Klopp revealed his delight at confounding expectations in certain quarters that the Reds' recent poor run of form would continue in Europe.

"A lot of people were waiting for us to slip again, but we didn't," Klopp told BT Sport.

"A lot of people probably expected us to slip again because of the situation.

"And the boys didn't and I'm really happy about that."

Asked if Liverpool had harnessed external criticism to get back to winning ways, Klopp added: "I don't think that motivation really works like this, but we all know it.

"It was clear for two years we were really good, then we had some problems this year, and the talk starts. That's normal and we are happy with the win."

Liverpool captain Henderson hailed the Reds' return to winning ways but insisted Klopp's men cannot rest on their laurels with the second leg still to come on March 10.

"It was an important game for us, a tough game, but we're really happy with the performance overall, obviously to score the goals and keep a clean sheet was good for us," Henderson told BT Sport.

"From start to finish defensively throughout the team we pressed really well, won the ball back and looked dangerous going forward.

"It's a pleasing performance, a good win, but it's only half the job done.

"I thought the lads reacted well to the missed chances, kept going, kept probing and finally got our reward with the goals.

"But it's only half job done."

