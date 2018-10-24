Cristiano Ronaldo made his return to Old Trafford last night as Juventus outclassed Man United to claim a 1-0 win in the Champions League - and was reunited was former manager Alex Ferguson.

'A great coach and a wonderful man' - Ronaldo shares warm reunion with Alex Ferguson after Old Trafford return

Ronaldo came into the game under a cloud after a rape allegation surfaced earlier this month following an incident at a Las Vegas hotel with an American woman in 2009. However, despite the controversy Ronaldo received a warm reception from the Man United fans.

Ronaldo previously returned to Old Trafford in the Champions League with Real Madrid in 2013, with the Portuguese star coming out on top on that occasion in a 2-1 win.

The 33-year-old has persistently been linked with a return to the Red Devils since leaving the club in 2009, and Ronaldo has never ruled out the prospect.

He is still on good relations with the club as evidenced by the warm embrace he shared with legendary manager Alex Ferguson after the game.

Ronaldo uploaded the picture on social media as he hailed his former mentor's recent recovery from a brain haemorrhage.

"A great coach and above all a wonderful man," Ronaldo wrote.

"Taught me so many things inside and outside the pitch. Great to see you in good shape, Boss!

