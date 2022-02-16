| 7.8°C Dublin

18-year-old Harvey Elliott handed starting place for Liverpool's Champions League clash with Inter Milan

Teenager Harvey Elliott was handed his first Champions League appearance against Inter Milan in the San Siro.

The 18-year-old, who has only just recovered from the horrific ankle injury which sidelined him for almost five months, was one of four changes from Sunday’s win at Burnley for their last-16 first leg tie in Italy.

Thiago Alcantara returned to the side in midfield, Ibrahima Konate came in at centre-back for Joel Matip and Diogo Jota replaced Roberto Firmino up front.

In making his debut, Elliott became Liverpool’s youngest player in the Champions League, excluding qualifiers, at the age of 18 and 318 days, surpassing team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold who was 18 and 354 days when he featured against Spartak Moscow in 2017.

