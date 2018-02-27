Champions League scraps 7.45pm kick-offs as Uefa announces changes to European competitions

The Champions League has always kicked off at 7.45pm (GMT/BST) but from the 2018/19 season they will start at either 5.55pm or 8pm – similar to how the Europa League functions.

All four English teams will be given direct passage to the Champions League Group Stages, as will teams from Italy, Germany and Spain as well as the current European Cup holders and the Europa League winners. Two teams from those four nations, plus France, will also qualify directly for the Europa League.

That means from next season, the top six will all be guaranteed to be in the Group Stage of either the Champions League or the Europa League, without having to win a two-legged qualifier as in previous years.