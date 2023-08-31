Celtic’s Ireland Under-19 ace Rocco Vata wanted by Verona and Club Brugge

The 18-year-old is keen to leave Parkhead, with the offer of a new deal now off the table.

Vata is in the last year of his contract and can sign a pre-contract from training compensation - £300,000 - in January.

Verona and Club Brugge are eager to take Vata before Friday's transfer deadline and have made serious enquires.

He is likely to cost around £450,000, with add-ons, if the clubs can strike a deal.

Vata has made four substitute appearances for Celtic under former boss Ange Postecoglou but is yet to feature since Brendan Rodgers returned to the club following Postecoglou's summer move to Tottenham.

The Ireland Under-19 international, whose father Rudi played for Celtic between 1993 and 1996, was in the matchday squad to face St Johnstone on Saturday but did not feature on the bench.