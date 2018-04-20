Celtic won't stand in Brendan Rodgers' way of Arsenal move - Dermot Desmond

Celtic Chairman Dermot Desmond has said he won't stand in Brendan Rodgers way if Arsenal make an approach for the Parkhead club's manager.

Speculation is rife that Rodgers could be in the running to succeed long-serving Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger who announced on Friday he would be standing down after 22 years at the helm.

The Carnlough man has been listed by many bookmakers as one of the favourites for the role alongside former Gunners captain Patrick Vieria and much travelled Italian Carlo Ancelotti. Mr Desmond told Sky Sports News that Celtic did not want to lose their manager, who went undefeated domestically in his first season at the club.

"He's an outstanding person and we wouldn't want him to leave but we can't force anyone to stay," he said. "Hopefully his love for the club and the setup there will induce him to stay."

However he admitted he would not stand in the popular Northern Irish man's way. "Absolutely, it will be Brendan's decision (to leave) and Brendan's decision only."

Wenger won three Premier League titles, seven FA Cups and seven Community Shields during his time in charge at Arsenal, also keeping the club in the Champions League for 20 successive seasons. He shepherded the 'Invincibles' to their unbeaten 03/04 Premier League campaign for what would prove his final league title in charge of the club.

Online Editors