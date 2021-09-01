Celtic weighing up move for Sligo Rovers’ teenage striker Johnny Kenny

Celtic are keeping tabs on Sligo Rovers' teenage striker Johnny Kenny with a view to making a move for the front man next year.

The Scottish club will have the 18-year-old watched in Rovers' league game away to Drogheda United on Friday as they mull over another dip into the League of Ireland market after the €600,000 capture of Liam Scales from Shamrock Rovers last week.

Kenny is viewed as more of a long-term prospect with the striker only making his senior debut at the beginning of this season, completing his Leaving Cert in tandem with playing for his local club.

He signed his first professional contract in January, a two-year deal which expires at the end of next season.

Celtic are understood to have been monitoring his progress across the year, but a move before the transfer window closed earlier this week was never really on the cards as the priority was bringing in recruits that are ready for the first team at this moment.

However, a move for Kenny in January may transpire if he continues to impress.

Kenny has scored six goals for the Bit O' Red this term and was also on target in their Europa Conference League defeat to FH of Iceland having missed the first leg due to Covid-19.

His father, also named Johnny, was one of Rovers' leading lights in the 1990s, playing a part in the 1994 FAI Cup success.

Celtic have another reason to take in Friday's match as they are also tracking the development of Drogheda midfielder Killian Phillips.

The 19-year-old has also made his senior breakthrough this term and is attracting attention from overseas, although the anticipation is that his future will be in central defence.