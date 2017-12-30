Celtic v Rangers - Story of the match

Celtic and Rangers battled to an Old Firm stalemate at Parkhead but the kudos went back to Ibrox with the visitors.

After a bright start by Graeme Murty's men, the hosts dominated the first half of the Ladbrokes Premiership clash but were wasteful in front of goal.

The Light Blues came storming back after the break and only a couple of crucial saves from Hoops goalkeeper Craig Gordon denied them what would have been an unlikely win. Tweet of the match

"It's all very well Rangers taking points off Celtic, but they need to raise their game for the St Johnstones and Kilmarnocks of this world" - Comedy account Oldfirmfacts‏ (@Oldfirmfacts) takes a swipe at the Ibrox side's lack of consistency of late Star man - Danny Wilson

The Rangers defender had to deal with picking up a caution and losing his defensive partner all inside the first 18 minutes but showed remarkable composure to keep both himself and his team out of trouble. View from the dugout

Brendan Rodgers had a big call to make with who he started up front. He went with Moussa Demeble but the £18million Brighton target cut a frustrated figure before being taken off for Leigh Griffiths as his side struggled for the fluency he feeds off. Much of that was to do with Rangers' energetic pressing. Ibrox boss Murty clearly learned a lesson from Hearts' recent triumph against Celtic but to pull it off on the wide expanses of Parkhead requires an especially disciplined approach. Data point

Celtic had notched up 18 goals in their seven previous Old Firm clashes under Rodgers - with just four conceded - but Murty becomes just the second Scottish club boss after Jambos manager Craig Levein to notch up a shut-out against the Hoops boss following the first goalless Old Firm draw since April 2011. It remains eight games unbeaten for the Parkhead side though, with an 11 point lead over their rivals.

Ratings

Celtic: Craig Gordon 7, Mikael Lustig 6, Dedryck Boyata 6, Kristoffer Ajer 8, Kieran Tierney 6, Scott Brown 7, Callum McGregor 6, Stuart Armstrong 7, James Forrest 7, Scott Sinclair 5, Moussa Dembele 6. Subs: Leigh Griffiths (for Dembele , 61) 5, Olivier Ntcham (for Sinclair, 72) 6. Rangers: Wes Foderingham 7, James Tavernier 7, Bruno Alves 5, Danny Wilson 8, Declan John 6, Ross McCrorie 7, Jason Holt 7, Daniel Candeias 8, Niko Kranjcar 5, Josh Windass 6; Alfredo Morelos 6. Subs: David Bates (for Alves, 18) 7, Carlos Pena (for Kranjcar, 79) 5, Eduardo Herrera (for Morelos, 89) 6. Who's up next?

Celtic v Brechin (William Hill Scottish Cup fourth round, January 20)

Fraserburgh v Rangers (William Hill Scottish Cup fourth round, January 21)

Press Association