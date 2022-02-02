Aaron Ramsey is not due to feature at Celtic Park. Photo: Getty

It is a massive Old firm derby between Celtic and Rangers in Glasgow tonight as the Hoops aim to go top of the league.

Ange Postecoglou's Bhoys are two points off their rivals after last weekend’s last-gasp winning strike from Liel Abada against Dundee United.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst ruled out a Celtic Park debut for Aaron Ramsey and dismissed suggestions that Allan McGregor’s place in the team was under threat.

Ramsey joined on a loan deal from Juventus on Monday but the Wales international cautioned that he might not be fit enough to play in the derby on Wednesday night.

Daizen Maeda and Callum McGregor could both face Rangers at Celtic Par.

Maeda could feature despite playing for Japan on Tuesday, while McGregor has made a surprise return to training following a facial injury.

McGregor went off with a facial knock and concussion after a collision with an Alloa player on January 22 and there were fears the Celtic skipper might have suffered a fracture that could rule him out for a lengthy period. But the Scotland midfielder is closing in on a comeback.

Where and when?

Celtic Park, Wednesday, February 2.

Kick-off?

7.45pm.

Live TV coverage?

Sky Sports Main Event and Football