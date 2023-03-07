| 4.7°C Dublin

Celtic star James Forrest out of action for several weeks with injury

Celtic winger James Forrest faces several weeks out through injury.

Any hope the 31-year-old had of a Scotland recall for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Cyprus and Spain later this month has been scuppered.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said: “James Forrest got a bit of a muscle strain in training so he is going to be out for a little while, which is unfortunate for him.

“He will miss the next period of games probably beyond the international break.”

Speaking ahead of this week’s cinch Premiership and Scottish Cup double against Hearts, Postecoglou added: “Everyone else was OK from the weekend but I will assess everyone who played on Sunday.

“It’s three games in six days so we are definitely going to make some changes, whether that’s Wednesday or Saturday, I will see how the squad is.”

