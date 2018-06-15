Sport Soccer

Friday 15 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Russia RUS 5

Saudi Arabia SAU 0

REPORT

Egypt EGY 0

Uruguay URY 0

Ongoing

Morocco MAR

Iran IRN

Portugal POR

Spain ESP

France FRA

Australia AUS

Argentina ARG

Iceland ISL

Peru PER

Denmark DNK

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Germany GER

Mexico MEX

Brazil BRA

Switzerland SUI

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Belgium BEL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Senegal SEN

Celtic smash transfer record to land PSG striker Odsonne Edouard

Celtic's Odsonne Edouard. Photo: PA
Celtic's Odsonne Edouard. Photo: PA

Celtic have smashed their transfer record to land Odsonne Edouard on a permanent deal from Paris St Germain.

The Hoops are reported to have splashed out £9million to secure the 20-year-old Frenchman on a four-year deal.

Edouard spent last season on loan with Brendan Rodgers' side, scoring 11 goals in 29 appearances as the club secured their second straight domestic treble.

He told the Celtic website: "From the moment I walked into Celtic, the club has felt like home to me. I have been made to feel so welcome by everyone at the club and our fans have given me such brilliant support.

"Celtic is one of the world's great football clubs and I was desperate to make my move permanent. The scenes from May when we achieved such a historic double treble and made the city come alive are still very fresh in our memories.

"To see our fans so happy is the reason you play football and now we want to do everything we can to bring our great supporters even more success."

Press Association

