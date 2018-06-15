Celtic smash transfer record to land PSG striker Odsonne Edouard

The Hoops are reported to have splashed out £9million to secure the 20-year-old Frenchman on a four-year deal.

Edouard spent last season on loan with Brendan Rodgers' side, scoring 11 goals in 29 appearances as the club secured their second straight domestic treble.

He told the Celtic website: "From the moment I walked into Celtic, the club has felt like home to me. I have been made to feel so welcome by everyone at the club and our fans have given me such brilliant support.