Celtic slam ‘irrational and discriminatory’ SPFL decision not to ballot Betfred Cup semi-final venues

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has called for the chance to train at BT Murrayfield after the Scottish Professional Football League's decision to take their Betfred Cup semi-final with Hearts to Edinburgh.

The SPFL were forced into a rethink over plans to stage both Rangers' last-four showdown with Aberdeen and Celtic's clash with Hearts at Hampden on the same day later this month following a backlash.

The league body confirmed the switch on Wednesday, with the home of Scottish rugby staging the Hearts-Celtic game at 1.30pm, while the Rangers-Aberdeen clash remains at Hampden but with a later kick-off time of 4.30pm.

Hearts played several games at Murrayfield at the beginning of last season when their main stand was being refurbished and Celtic wanted a draw to determine which semi-final would be moved east.

Ahead of the Europa League Group B clash with Salzburg in Austria, Rodgers said: "We're happy to play anywhere. The only thing I would say is I would assume we would have an option to train there be before we play because it was Hearts' home ground for a number of months last season.

"If we're having to go there, I would hope we would at least have the opportunity to train there before playing a semi-final.

"But it's a nice pitch, everyone says it's a nice pitch and a great stadium."

Celtic issued a statement calling the process "discriminatory" and Rodgers agreed that his club had been treated badly.

"You want a fair process," he said. "If Murrayfield and Hampden were going to be the venues, then there should have been a clearer process of who was playing there."

Rodgers noted again that Hearts have had recent experience of playing at the stadium.

The former Swansea and Liverpool boss said: "We all see the sense in not having the two games in the one venue on the same day.

"At least there's a decision being made but you have to be fair to all four teams and all sets of supporters.

"People have booked flights, boats and organised journeys. For it to now to have changed is an unfair process.

"If we're talking about a neutral venue, then it's certainly not a neutral venue with Hearts having played part of their season there last season.

"Changing it is the right thing to do but certainly the federation will have gone away and looked at it and dealing with it better would have involved more foresight and planning.

"You always have to plan forward as coaches and managers and in this situation we knew when the fixtures are, when they're being played and if you sit down and look at what the eventualities might be then you can understand that there are some organisational and logistical issues to work out."

