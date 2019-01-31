Celtic skipper Scott Brown signs on for another two years at Parkhead

A-League newcomers Western Melbourne had made Brown their top target for a marquee signing ahead of their debut campaign, but the 33-year-old midfielder has opted to stay in Scotland.

Brown told his club's official website: "Celtic has been such an important part of my life for a long time now, since I joined the club back in 2007, and this really is home for me.

"My focus, as always, will be on doing everything I can to deliver more success to this club in the months and year ahead, and in particular for our wonderful fans, who have given me amazing support from the moment I first pulled on the Hoops."

Six Nations rugby: Win one of five pairs of tickets to see the huge Ireland v England clash with Independent.ie - Click here

Online Editors