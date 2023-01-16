Celtic set to lose striker Giorgos Giakoumakis as club reportedly accepted offer from Urawa Red Diamonds

Celtic could be set to lose Giorgos Giakoumakis amid reports that the club have accepted an offer from Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds.

The striker has been linked with a number of clubs throughout January and previously after it was claimed he failed to secure the improved personal terms he wanted from Celtic.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano claimed Urawa had agreed a fee of about £3.5million with Celtic but Major League Soccer side Atlanta were still trying to sign the Greece international.

Reports in Japan have claimed Urawa are likely to sign the 28-year-old although personal terms have still to be finalised.

Giakoumakis scored Celtic's second goal in their 2-0 Viaplay Cup semi-final win over Kilmarnock on Saturday and posted a photo of his celebrations on Instagram with a caption that read: "Enjoy every moment like it's your last! On to the final.! Thank you for the immense support."

Giakoumakis has scored 26 goals since arriving from Dutch side VVV-Venlo 18 months ago, despite struggling with a knee injury in his opening months.

He has found regular starts hard to come by this season - his last came on November 5 against Dundee United - with his usual role being a substitute for Japanese striker Kyogo Furuhashi.