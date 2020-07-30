Celtic offer knocked back as Millwall loan deal for Troy Parrott set to be sealed

Troy Parrott turned down an offer to sign for Celtic before agreeing to join Millwall on a one-year loan deal from Tottenham, Independent.ie can reveal.

Parrott is set to seal a move to Millwall and will link up with Lions boss Gary Rowett when they return to pre-season training in mid-August, with the list of clubs he turned down highlighting his rising reputation in the game.

Preston, Swansea, Stoke and Bournemouth were among the clubs who made offers to sign Parrott, yet the 18-year-old believes his development will be best served working under Rowett at Millwall.

We are told that Parrott struck up an instant chemistry with Rowett in a meeting with the Millwall boss, with the former Birmingham, Derby and Stoke boss boasting a good record of developing young striker.

Parrott is represented by the same management agency as Southampton striker Che Adams, who flourished under Rowett's guidance at Birmingham before he sealed a £15m move to Southampton and now Parrott is set to follow in familiar footsteps when he lines out for Millwall next season.

Ireland under-21 captain Jayson Molumby enjoyed a successful season on loan with the Lions, with Parrott will now follow in his footsteps and those of Tottenham striker Harry Kane, who also had a spell on loan at Millwall in his formative days.

Rowett has vowed to do all he can to ensure Parrott is his lead striker next season, with the teenager convinced that Millwall were more committed to giving him the first team football he is craving as he looks to convince Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho that he has what it takes to shine in the Premier League.

Millwall and Rowett have big ambitions to mount a Premier League promotion challenge with next season and were pushing for a place in the play-offs prior to the season being suspended in March due to the coronavirus crisis.

Yet without the backing of their vocal home fans at The Den, Millwall failed to spark after football resumed last month and they finished two points outside the Championship play-off places.

Now they are hoping the marquee signing of Parrott can give them the striking edge they have lacked at times in the season that belatedly ended earlier this month.

