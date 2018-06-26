Sport Soccer

Tuesday 26 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

England ENG 6

Panama PAN 1

REPORT

Japan JPN 2

Senegal SEN 2

REPORT

Poland POL 0

Colombia COL 3

REPORT

Saudi Arabia SAU 2

Egypt EGY 1

Full Time

Uruguay URY 3

Russia RUS 0

REPORT

Spain ESP 2

Morocco MAR 2

REPORT

Iran IRN 1

Portugal POR 1

REPORT

Denmark DNK

France FRA

Australia AUS

Peru PER

Iceland ISL

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Argentina ARG

Mexico MEX

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Germany GER

Switzerland SUI

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Brazil BRA

Senegal SEN

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Belgium BEL

Celtic midfielder Stuart Armstrong close to Southampton move

The Scotland international is understood to be signing a four-year contract at St Mary’s.

Stuart Armstrong is set to join Southampton from Celtic (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Stuart Armstrong is set to join Southampton from Celtic (Ian Rutherford/PA)

By Simon Peach, Press Association Chief Football Writer

Southampton are set to complete the signing of Celtic midfielder Stuart Armstrong, Press Association Sport understands.

After staving off relegation from the Premier League by the skin of their teeth, Mark Hughes’ men are on the brink of completing their first deal of the summer.

Scotland international Armstrong is moving to St Mary’s on what is understood to be a four-year contract, with the deal worth in the region of £7million.

Armstrong, 26, is understood to have completed his medical on the south coast on Monday and will become Hughes’ first signing since he replaced Mauricio Pellegrino in March.

After progressing through Dundee United’s youth system, Armstrong, who has made six senior appearances for Scotland, joined Celtic in 2015 and has helped the club win back-to-back domestic trebles.

He ended speculation over his future last summer when he signed a new two-year deal and scored 28 goals in a total of 145 appearances for the Glasgow club.

Southampton narrowly avoided the drop last season – they finished one place above the bottom three – after winning 1-0  at relegation rivals Swansea in their penultimate match.

Press Association

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport