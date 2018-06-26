Celtic midfielder Stuart Armstrong close to Southampton move

After staving off relegation from the Premier League by the skin of their teeth, Mark Hughes’ men are on the brink of completing their first deal of the summer.

Scotland international Armstrong is moving to St Mary’s on what is understood to be a four-year contract, with the deal worth in the region of £7million.

Armstrong, 26, is understood to have completed his medical on the south coast on Monday and will become Hughes’ first signing since he replaced Mauricio Pellegrino in March.