Celtic maintain two-point lead over Rangers with win at Kilmarnock
Celtic maintained their two-point advantage over Scottish Premiership title challengers Rangers with a 3-1 win over Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.
Striker Odsonne Edouard fired the visitors into the lead in the 25th minute before Leigh Griffiths added a second at the start of the second half.
Celtic looked to be comfortably heading towards victory before Kilmarnock striker Nicke Kabamba pulled one back with a 66th-minute header, but Christopher Jullien nodded home from a corner seven minutes later to secure the victory for the Hoops.
Jermain Defoe's 16th goal of the season saw Rangers claim a hard-fought 1-0 win over St Mirren.
The Light Blues had struggled at a similar point last season, and almost stumbled against the resolute defence of St Mirren before Defoe tapped home the winner in the 34th minute.
Paul Hanlon struck a late winner as Hibernian came back from a goal behind to defeat Hamilton 2-1.
The Accies took a deserved lead through Alex Gogic in the 18th minute, only for Jack Ross' side to respond in the second half.
Christian Doidge levelled before Hanlon's 86th-minute header sealed the comeback.
Liam Donnelly scored the only goal of the game as third-placed Motherwell extended the gap between themselves and Aberdeen, who are fourth, to four points.
Scott Pittman netted the winner to give Livingston a 1-0 win over St Johnstone, while Ross County and bottom-placed Hearts played out a goalless draw at the Global Energy Stadium.
Online Editors
