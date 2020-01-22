Sport Soccer

Wednesday 22 January 2020

Celtic maintain two-point lead over Rangers with win at Kilmarnock

Celtics Christopher Jullien (right) celebrates with Leigh Griffiths after his goal during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match at Rugby Park, Kilmarnock.
Celtic maintained their two-point advantage over Scottish Premiership title challengers Rangers with a 3-1 win over Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

Striker Odsonne Edouard fired the visitors into the lead in the 25th minute before Leigh Griffiths added a second at the start of the second half.

Celtic looked to be comfortably heading towards victory before Kilmarnock striker Nicke Kabamba pulled one back with a 66th-minute header, but Christopher Jullien nodded home from a corner seven minutes later to secure the victory for the Hoops.

Jermain Defoe's 16th goal of the season saw Rangers claim a hard-fought 1-0 win over St Mirren.

The Light Blues had struggled at a similar point last season, and almost stumbled against the resolute defence of St Mirren before Defoe tapped home the winner in the 34th minute.

Paul Hanlon struck a late winner as Hibernian came back from a goal behind to defeat Hamilton 2-1.

The Accies took a deserved lead through Alex Gogic in the 18th minute, only for Jack Ross' side to respond in the second half.

Christian Doidge levelled before Hanlon's 86th-minute header sealed the comeback.

Liam Donnelly scored the only goal of the game as third-placed Motherwell extended the gap between themselves and Aberdeen, who are fourth, to four points.

Scott Pittman netted the winner to give Livingston a 1-0 win over St Johnstone, while Ross County and bottom-placed Hearts played out a goalless draw at the Global Energy Stadium.

