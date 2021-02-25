| 5.7°C Dublin

Celtic is the perfect chance for Roy Keane to prove he still has what it takes to be a top manager

Richard Dunne

Roy is now is a better manager than he was 10 years ago when he left Ipswich

Roy Keane playing for Celtic in 2006. Picture: David Maher/SPORTSFILE

It doesn’t matter that Roy Keane hasn’t managed a team in ten years, he could still be the perfect fit for Celtic if they decided to go down that route.

I don’t know if it will happen or if the Celtic board already have someone in mind, but the sight of Roy in the dugout at Parkhead, going head to head with Steven Gerrard in a derby, would be brilliant to watch – two people who never held back as players and wouldn’t hold back as managers.

The issue with Roy has always been whether people around him can match his drive and his personality.

