Celtic fans unveil ‘f*** the crown’ banner before Champions League clash in Poland

Celtic fans and banners in the stands during the UEFA Champions League Group F match at the Municipal Stadium of Legia Warsaw in Warsaw, Poland

A section of Celtic fans attending this evening’s Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Polish capital Warsaw have unveiled a banner with an offensive message directed at the British Royal family.

A banner reading ‘F*** the crown’ was seen in the Celtic supporters’ section before the start of the game at the Stadion Wojska Polskiego.

Another banner reading: ‘Sorry for your loss Michael Fagan’ refers to the man who twice broke into Buckingham Palace and on the second occasion in July 1982, he wandered into the bedroom of Queen Elizabeth II before being apprehended by security staff.

The banners were unveiled less than a week after Shamrock Rovers fans were filmed singing an offensive chant on the death of Queen Elizabeth II during the Hoops' Europa Conference League clash with Swedish side Djurgardens at Tallaght Stadium.

Celtic drew their Group F game with Shakhtar 1-1.

At Ibrox Park, home of Celtic's rivals Rangers, a minute's silence was observed followed by a rendition of 'God Save The Queen' before their Champions League match against Italian side Napoli.