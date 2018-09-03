Five football fans have been treated after a crush before the first Old Firm game of the season.

Celtic fans injured in crush at Parkhead ahead of Old Firm derby with Rangers

The incident happened before yesterday's Celtic and Rangers match in Janefield Street at Parkhead as fans tried to get into the stadium before kick-off.

Police Scotland said one person was taken to hospital after falling from a wall, while four others were treated by first aiders at the scene before attending the match.

Chief Superintendent Brian McInulty said: "This was a dynamic situation, occurring 10 minutes before the match started.

"Officers and stewards reacted quickly upon realising there was an issue and put in place measures to relieve the congestion.

"This included putting in place cordons to prevent further entry at Janefield Street and opening up London Road to allow fans to access the stadium from the south."

Celtic later issued a statement on their official website which read: "We are aware of the issues caused by congestion prior to kick-off. We are pleased that stewards and police were able to assist quickly and we thank our supporters for their patience shown while the matter was being dealt with."

