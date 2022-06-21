Celtic defender Liam Scales joins Aberdeen on season-long loan deal

7 October 2021; Liam Scales during a Republic of Ireland training session at the Baku Olympic Stadium Training Pitch in Baku, Azerbaijan. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Liam Scales has moved to Aberdeen on a season-long loan deal from Celtic.

The 23-year-old left Shamrock Rovers in August but has struggled for first-team football at Celtic Park, featuring 13 times in all competitions last season.

The Wicklow man scored on his league debut against Dundee in December, but failed to feature for Ange Postecoglou’s side after they exited the Europa Conference league in February.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin expects Scales to be a big addition to the squad, and admitted that he's been trying to sign the former Ireland U-21 international for some time.

“Liam is a player that I have been trying to get for the last couple of years," said Goodwin.

“I watched him very closely during his time at Shamrock Rovers, unfortunately I couldn’t get a deal done. Liam has already amassed nearly 200 appearances in senior football. He’s a strong character with a winning mentality, who will no doubt be a great addition to the squad.

“He is coming in as a left sided centre half, which is the position I saw him play regularly for Shamrock Rovers, and the one we believe is his best position. He is aggressive, mobile, very comfortable on the ball and he has all the qualities you would want in a modern-day centre back."