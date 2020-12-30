Celtic boss Lennon to keep faith in keeper Barkas for Saturday's Old Firm clash with Rangers

Celtic's Odsonne Edouard (left) celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the Scottish Premiership match at Celtic Park, Glasgow

Celtic boss Neil Lennon will keep Vasilis Barkas in goal for the Old Firm derby and will not rule out Christopher Jullien who was injured in the 3-0 win over Dundee United.

Lennon recalled the Greece goalkeeper, a £5million summer signing from AEK Athens, after a five-game spell on the bench at the expense of young Northern Irishman Conor Hazard.

Barkas watched as Ismaila Soro opened his scoring account for the Hoops in the 23rd minute before fellow midfielder David Turnbull added a second before the interval.

French striker Odsonne Edouard scored a clinching third in the 75th minute with the only downside being the injury for Jullien, who was taken up the tunnel on a stretcher after crashing into a post in saving a likely United goal early in the second half.

Expand Close Celtic goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Celtic goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas

Ahead of Saturday's trip to Ibrox, where the Hoops are aiming to claw back Rangers' 16-point lead, with Celtic having have three games in hand, Lennon said: "We have big games coming up and I want Vasilis to play in them.

"He has come in as number one and I want him to play. I think Conor's done very well but he's still very fledgling in his career.

"It would be a big call to put him into a game of this magnitude at the weekend. So, I want to go back to experience.

"Vasilis hasn't shown us what he's all about but he's capable of doing that. So I thought it was important to give him a game before the weekend.

"Christopher had an impact on the knee, on the post, quite a heavy one. I am not ruling him out or in.

"It would be a big blow if Christopher was out of the Rangers game because of the way we want to play.

"We'll have to assess him over the next couple of days. But again we've got Nir Bitton, we've got Shane Duffy.

"We're okay in terms of cover but Christopher's a big game player and we'd like him fit if possible.

"Our confidence is good, although we're not getting carried away. Rangers is a tough game and they are in good form. So it's a great challenge for us."

Rangers maintained their 16-point lead over Celtic at the top with a 2-0 win at St Mirren.

Steven Gerrard's side were second best for much of the first half against the side who shocked them in the League Cup a fortnight ago, but they went ahead with their first shot on target after 28 minutes.

Ianis Hagi fed Kemar Roofe, whose low drive took a deflection off Conor McCarthy as it flew past goalkeeper Jak Alnwick.

Steven Gerrard's side doubled their advantage before half-time when Alfredo Morelos pounced on Joe Shaughnessy's under hit backpass.

Elsewhere, strugglers St Johnstone and Hamilton laboured to a goalless draw at McDiarmid Park.

Read More

Michael O'Halloran should have won it for the hosts late on but he missed the target from close range.

Livingston's game against Aberdeen was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

The artificial surface at the Tony Macaroni Arena fell foul of the conditions and was called off shortly before the scheduled 4pm kick-off.

Online Editors