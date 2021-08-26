Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou hopes Kyogo Furuhashi is unaffected by racist abuse from Rangers fans

CELTIC boss Ange Postecoglou noted the action Rangers took against fans who racially abused Kyogo Furuhashi as the “right thing” to do.

The Ibrox club handed out indefinite bans to supporters after a social media video showed travelling fans singing racist songs about the Hoops’ Japanese forward. The footage emerged on Sunday when Rangers were in Dingwall for a 4-2 win over Ross County.

The Govan club have also taken action against the supporters club which organised the tickets and coach trip to the Highlands.

Ahead of the second leg of the Europa League play-off against AZ Alkmaar tonight, where the Hoops hold a 2-0 lead, Postecoglou was asked if he was impressed with Rangers’ swift response.

He said: “It doesn’t matter who it involves, we don’t need to be impressed. It just has to happen.

“I don’t think Rangers acted because they wanted to impress anyone, I would like to think people see right and wrong and just deal with it.

“This doesn’t need endless debates on radio or television on what should happen and why it happened. It is wrong, we know it is wrong.”

Postecoglou admits he can only hope Furuhashi, who signed from Vissel Kobe in July, has been unaffected.

The former Australia boss said: “He’s good to go, absolutely. Has he been affected? It’s hard because unless you – it’s the old adage – walk a mile in a person’s shoes, how do you really know? He’s a really positive character, he is really enjoying his time here, not just the football but living here in a new country and a new experience.

“And when 99 per cent of your experience is overwhelmingly positive, that one per cent, I hope anyway because I feel responsible and protective of him, doesn’t affect his overall outlook. But it is easy for me to say, it hasn’t been directed at me.

“But he is training well, he is a happy-natured guy and the club are supporting him, the players are certainly around him and he has been good. He understands this is not reflective of his experience here.”

Celtic beat St Mirren 6-0 at Parkhead on Sunday for their sixth successive win, with all the players coming through unscathed, and Postecoglou insists there will be no change to their attacking outlook in the Netherlands.

“I think that is the best approach from us,” said the Hoops manager.

“If we go there and try to defend for 90 minutes, I just think you are asking for trouble.

“They are a good team and we know at home they are going to be playing fairly high-tempo and high-intensity football to score a goal.

“If we sit back we are just going to invite pressure. Our best football has been going the other way, going forward, and if we score goals, it puts more pressure on the opposition.”