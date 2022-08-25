Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou hails Darren O’Dea’s appointment as joint B team manager

Ange Postecoglou hopes that former Ireland defender Darren O'Dea can continue to feed players into the first team at Celtic after the Dubliner was confirmed in his post as joint manager of the Bhoys’ B team.

O'Dea had been working as coach with the B team at Parkhead, but following the departure of Tommy McIntyre as B team boss, Celtic have stated that former players O'Dea and Stephen McManus will have joint control of the side.

O'Dea (35) is a highly-rated member of the staff at Parkhead and Postecoglou hopes that the club's young talent, which includes Irish prospects Johnny Kenny, Bosun Lawal and Rocco Vata, can learn from O'Dea's experience and make progress.

“I wanted a really strong connection to the development of our B Team and Stephen, with his knowledge of our current first-team philosophy and demands, will be ideal in this role. Darren too already has that great experience of working with our young players and an affinity with the B Team which I know will be invaluable to us," said Postecoglou.

“He is also someone with the knowledge of what it takes to be part of the Celtic first-team and the way in which we work at that level.

"As Celtic supporters we all want to see as many young players as possible coming through the stages to join our first team.

"So we look forward with confidence to our B Team developing positively and I know our fans will wish Stephen and Darren well in progressing the team further."