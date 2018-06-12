Cardiff sign Josh Murphy on a four-year deal

Cardiff have completed the signing of Norwich winger Josh Murphy on a four-year deal, subject to international clearance.

The fee has not been disclosed, but it is understood Premier League newcomers Cardiff have paid around £11million to secure the services of the 23-year-old winger.

The deal makes Murphy one of the most expensive signings in Cardiff’s history. “Josh is a player I’ve watched for a number of years now and he’s always excited me when he runs with the ball,” Cardiff manager Neil Warnock told the official club website.

“I think he’s at the right age now with his best still to come. “He can play an instrumental part in helping us to stay in the Premier League and I know he’s looking forward to the challenge.

“He’s been my number one target since the end of last season.” Wembley-born Murphy came through the Norwich Academy alongside twin brother Jacob, who joined Newcastle last summer.

Murphy scored on his Norwich debut in September and went on to make 108 appearances for the Canaries, scoring 20 goals. He has been capped by England from Under-18 to Under-20 level.

Murphy becomes Cardiff’s first summer acquisition since Warnock led the Bluebirds to promotion by finishing second in the Sky Bet Championship last season.

Cardiff spent £11m to sign Chile midfielder Gary Medel from Sevilla in August 2013, while Warnock’s biggest outlay was the £6m spent on Bolton striker Gary Madine in January.

Press Association