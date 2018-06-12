Sport Soccer

Tuesday 12 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Russia RUS

Saudi Arabia SAU

Egypt EGY

Uruguay URY

Morocco MAR

Iran IRN

Portugal POR

Spain ESP

France FRA

Australia AUS

Argentina ARG

Iceland ISL

Peru PER

Denmark DNK

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Germany GER

Mexico MEX

Brazil BRA

Switzerland SUI

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Belgium BEL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Senegal SEN

Russia RUS

Egypt EGY

Portugal POR

Morocco MAR

Uruguay URY

Saudi Arabia SAU

Iran IRN

Spain ESP

Denmark DNK

Australia AUS

France FRA

Peru PER

Argentina ARG

Croatia CRO

Brazil BRA

Costa Rica CRI

Nigeria NGA

Iceland ISL

Serbia SRB

Switzerland SUI

Belgium BEL

Tunisia TUN

South Korea KOR

Mexico MEX

Germany GER

Sweden SWE

England ENG

Panama PAN

Japan JPN

Senegal SEN

Poland POL

Colombia COL

Saudi Arabia SAU

Egypt EGY

Uruguay URY

Russia RUS

Spain ESP

Morocco MAR

Iran IRN

Portugal POR

Denmark DNK

France FRA

Australia AUS

Peru PER

Iceland ISL

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Argentina ARG

Mexico MEX

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Germany GER

Switzerland SUI

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Brazil BRA

Senegal SEN

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Belgium BEL

Cardiff sign Josh Murphy on a four-year deal

The 23-year-old winger made over 100 appearances for Norwich.

Norwich winger Josh Murphy has joined Cardiff on a four-year deal. (Chris Radburn/Empics)
Norwich winger Josh Murphy has joined Cardiff on a four-year deal. (Chris Radburn/Empics)

By Phil Blanche, Press Association Sport

Cardiff have completed the signing of Norwich winger Josh Murphy on a four-year deal, subject to international clearance.

The fee has not been disclosed, but it is understood Premier League newcomers Cardiff have paid around £11million to secure the services of the 23-year-old winger.

The deal makes Murphy one of the most expensive signings in Cardiff’s history.

“Josh is a player I’ve watched for a number of years now and he’s always excited me when he runs with the ball,” Cardiff manager Neil Warnock told the official club website.

“I think he’s at the right age now with his best still to come.

“He can play an instrumental part in helping us to stay in the Premier League and I know he’s looking forward to the challenge.

“He’s been my number one target since the end of last season.”

Wembley-born Murphy came through the Norwich Academy alongside twin brother Jacob, who joined Newcastle last summer.

Murphy scored on his Norwich debut in September and went on to make 108 appearances for the Canaries, scoring 20 goals.

He has been capped by England from Under-18 to Under-20 level.

Murphy becomes Cardiff’s first summer acquisition since Warnock led the Bluebirds to promotion by finishing second in the Sky Bet Championship last season.

Cardiff spent £11m to sign Chile midfielder Gary Medel from Sevilla in August 2013, while Warnock’s biggest outlay was the £6m spent on Bolton striker Gary Madine in January.

Press Association

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport