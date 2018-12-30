Cardiff is the perfect place for Camarasa – Bluebirds boss Warnock

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock insists Victor Camarasa is in the perfect place to thrive.

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock insists Victor Camarasa is in the perfect place to thrive.

The Real Betis loanee struck from 25 yards in injury time to earn the Bluebirds a 1-0 win at Leicester on Saturday.

It was the midfielder’s third goal of the season after Neil Etheridge had saved James Maddison’s second-half penalty.

Warnock has said Camasara will not have his loan cut short in January despite reported interest from other clubs and feels he can flourish in the Welsh capital.

“Víctor needed to come to a club like ours,” said Warnock. “He needed to be loved and welcomed, and he’s such a super boy.

“He does that regularly, but his free-kick was poor today and he shot into the stands just before. I keep telling him: ‘Keep shooting – I’ll never shout at you.’

“That’s because he’s capable of doing that.”

Warnock also joked he has Camarasa’s partner, Carla Vila, to thank for convincing him to join in the first place.

“We need somebody like Victor’s missus don’t we, who’s been to Cardiff and has loved Cardiff to talk him into coming,” he smiled, with the Bluebirds four points clear of the Premier League relegation zone after Saturday’s games.

“We need to push Cardiff and see if any players want to come to Cardiff – that’s our best chance of getting top players.

“I keep thanking his missus.”

Leicester failed to build on their wins over Chelsea and Manchester City having found Etheridge in fine form.

He denied Jamie Vardy and Ricardo Pereira before his penalty save from Maddison.

Vardy, Leicester’s regular spot kick taker, had been replaced by Kelechi Iheanacho six minutes before the penalty.

It was Maddison’s second straight miss from the spot after his penalty was saved in the Carabao Cup shoot-out defeat to Manchester City earlier in December.

Manager Claude Puel said: “We will see with Maddy (how the miss affects him), it’s a big disappointment for him. He has a lot of responsibility and has learned a lot.

“We’re frustrated. We knew before it would be tough but we played a team with another style of play after Chelsea and City.

“We tried to push until the end to find a clinical edge. We were unlucky but it’s football. The period when we dominated we needed to score.”

Press Association