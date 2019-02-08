Cardiff have to move on from Emiliano Sala tragedy, says Warnock
The 28-year-old striker’s body was formally identified by the Dorset coroner on Thursday night.
Neil Warnock accepts Cardiff have to move on after the discovery of Emiliano Sala’s body, which he says has brought “peace and comfort” to the Argentinian striker’s family.
Sala’s body was formally identified by the Dorset coroner on Thursday night, a day after it was recovered from the underwater wreckage in the English Channel.
The flight carrying Sala from Nantes to Cardiff following his record £15million transfer to the Premier League club two days earlier crashed into the sea near Alderney on January 21. Pilot David Ibbotson remains missing.
It is with great sadness that we report the following statement, issued on February 7th 2019 by the Dorset Police: “The body brought to Portland Port today, Thursday 7 February 2019, has been formally identified by HM Coroner for Dorset as that of professional footballer Emiliano Sala. The families of Mr Sala and the pilot David Ibbotson have been updated with this news and will continue to be supported by specially-trained family liaison officers." We offer our most heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the family of Emiliano. He and David will forever remain in our thoughts. #CityAsOne
“While everybody expects the worst, when it happens (receiving the news that Sala’s body had been identified), and I got a phone call last night, it was strange,” Cardiff manager Warnock said.
“It brings the family peace and offers them comfort – that’s what (Warnock’s wife) Sharon said from the start.
“You don’t ever forget things like this, and we all have things like this happen in our lifetime.
“You just have to move on, and put things at the back of your mind.”
Press Association