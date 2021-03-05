Cardiff had to beat away competition from other clubs for Mick McCarthy

Cardiff City have revealed that they had to fight off interest from other clubs before Mick McCarty signed his new two-year contract this week.

McCarthy has taken a Cardiff side who were potentially facing a relegation battle into the playoff places. The Bluebirds are unbeaten since the former Ireland boss took over in January and City moved quickly to extend his initial deal, which was only until the end of the season, for two years.

Former Celtic player McCarthy was one of the names linked with the manager's job at Parkhead, but while he did not confirm if there was an approach from the Bhoys, Cardiff chairman Mehmet Dalman said there was interest in McCarthy.

"I know he did (catch the eye of other clubs). I wasn't too worried," Dalman told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.

"Yes, approaches were made but it's just nice and refreshing to know there's still some gentlemanly behaviour in the game today.

"When a club rings another club and says 'look, we have an interest in your manager, can we talk to him?' and I said 'no, I don't think that's a good idea because he's here with us and will remain with us' and they say 'okay, thanks very much, we'll respect your decision'. I think that's healthy for the game.

"Just looking at how the team has been since he came, in we were always going to do that (offer a new contract).

"But obviously the last thing we wanted to do was leave it with uncertainty, because in the recruitment process the manager needs to know he has the ability himself to be able to attract quality players to come to our club. So it was a very sensible and natural decision, I don't think it was a dramatic decision."

Online Editors