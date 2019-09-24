Carabao Cup round-up: Michael Obafemi makes return for Saints as Gunners ease past Nottingham Forrest

The Dublin-born forward had enjoyed a good start to the season with the Saints, scoring the winner in the last round of the League Cup but was then sidelined by injury.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl put Obafemi into his starting XI away to Pompey for tonight's third round tie, with Shane Long on the bench, and Obafemi responded with a good display.

Danny Ings put the Saints 1-0 up after 21 minutes and Obafemi provided the killer pass for Ings’ second goal, a minute before half time, with further goals coming for Southampton from Cédric Soares and Nathan Redmond.

Long came on for the last seven minutes of the win, a blow for the Tipperary man not to start as he was told by Mick McCarthy that he needed first team action before he can win back his place in the Ireland squad.

Preston found the step-up against Manchester City too difficult, with Sean Maguire rested by them as they lost 3-0 to the Premier League champions.

Leicester City had no problems away to Luton Town, winning 4-0 with goals from Demarai Gray, James Justin, Youri Tielemans and Kelechi Iheanacho.

Everton won 2-0 away to Sheffield Wednesday, while Watford needed a goal from Roberto Pereyra 11 minutes from time to beat Championship side Swansea City.

And Arsenal breezed past Nottingham Forest, a first half goal from Gabriel Martinelli setting them on their way to a 5-0 win.

Carabao Cup third round results:

Preston North End 0-3 Man City

Arsenal 5-0 Nottingham Forrest

Watford 2-1 Swansea

Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Everton

Portsmouth 0-4 Southampton

Luton 0-4 Leicester

Colchester 0-0 Spurs (Colchester win 4-3 on penalties)

Crawley 1-1 Stoke (Crawley win 5-3 on penalties)

