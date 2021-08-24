Carabao Cup round-up: Debut joy for Brighton's Irish teenagers

Irish teenagers Evan Ferguson and Andrew Moran had the ideal start to their professional cross-channel careers as they marked their first-team debuts for Brighton by playing a role in a 2-0 League Cup win over Cardiff.

Seagulls boss Graham Potter rested key men, including Shane Duffy and Aaron Connolly, in a much-changed side for their trip to Mick McCarthy's Cardiff City. The tie was wrapped up by the 55th minute thanks to goals from Jakub Moder and Andi Zeqiri, and that allowed Potter to use his bench, bringing on ex-St Joseph's Boys man Moran after 68 minutes, while Ferguson played for the last 10 minutes.

Now 16, St Kevin's Boys product Ferguson was only 14 when he made his league debut for Bohemians and his elevation to the first team squad is a sign of the club's faith in his ability.

Meanwhile, Conor Hourihane got some badly-needed game time with his first outing of the season for Aston Villa, and his first appearance for the club since last November, in a 6-0 win away to Barrow while Sean Maguire came off the bench to help Preston grind out a 4-2 win away to Morecambe, Alan Browne again absent for Preston due to a Covid-related issue.

Elsewhere, Andrew Omobamidele enjoyed his first appearance of the season as he started in a 6-0 win for Norwich City at home to Bournemouth, where the Cherries' decision to rest Irish keeper Mark Travers for new signing Ørjan Nyland backfired. Ryan Manning started but was replaced at half time as Swansea City trounced Plymouth 4-1.

Aiden O’Brien claimed a hat-trick for Sunderland in a 3-2 win away to Blackpool.