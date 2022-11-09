Carabao Cup round-up: Arsenal, Spurs, West Ham and Palace all dumped out

Nottingham Forest's Jesse Lingard and Morgan Gibbs-White celebrate after the Carabao Cup third round win over Tottenham Hotspur

It was a bad night in the Carabao Cup for London clubs as all of them were dumped out of the competition.

Mikel Arteta made 10 alterations for the tie and the visitors came from behind to win 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

Eddie Nketiah finished off a fine move to put the home side ahead before Hein fell over and conceded a penalty all in one motion as former Arsenal man Danny Welbeck levelled from the spot.

Two breakaway goals after the interval, firstly through substitute Kaoru Mitoma and then Tariq Lamptey, saw Brighton advance to round four.

It was a first home defeat in 12 games for Arsenal, the last also coming at the hands of the Seagulls, who have now lost just one of their last five visits.

With only William Saliba retaining his place from Sunday's win at Chelsea, it was no surprise Arsenal started in a disjointed fashion, allowing Brighton several long-range chances on goal.

Welbeck saw a shot blocked before Jeremy Sarmiento fired just over and Julio Enciso also missed the target for the visitors.

Brighton were made to rue their inability to capitalise on a slow start from their hosts, falling behind to a fine finish from Nketiah, who curled home having been picked out by Reiss Nelson.

This is Nketiah's competition for sure, the former England Under-21 international having now netted 11 goals in 12 League Cup appearances.

But Hein then had his moment to forget, slipping over as Welbeck ran through and picking himself up only in time to bring down the marauding forward, who duly sent the beleaguered goalkeeper the wrong way from the resulting penalty.

Nketiah hit the post soon after the restart, his low strike tipped onto the woodwork by Jason Steele before the Brighton goalkeeper made a fine stop to keep out Nelson's header moments later.

Brighton turned things around just before the hour as Mitoma, off the bench at the break, coolly finished past Hein before Arteta reacted by throwing on Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes.

He was soon turning to his bench again, this time Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko were introduced after Lamptey has doubled Brighton's lead following a driving run into the box.

With Granit Xhaka also coming on late on, Arsenal finished the game with half the outfield players who had started the 1-0 win at Chelsea - but it was not enough to bring about a late comeback.

Meanwhile at the the City Ground, Jesse Lingard finally broke his Nottingham Forest duck as he scored in a 2-0 win that dumped sorry Tottenham out of the Carabao Cup.

Lingard has had an underwhelming start to his Forest career after his surprise free transfer in the summer and had not scored or made an assist in his opening 12 appearances - but he put that right on a memorable night at the City Ground.

The former Manchester United forward headed home from close range in the second half, seven minutes after Renan Lodi curled in to give the Reds a deserved lead on a humiliating night for Spurs.

Nick Pope enhanced his World Cup credentials with three penalty shoot-out saves as Newcastle edged past Crystal Palace into the fourth round.

The night before England boss Gareth Southgate named his squad for Qatar, the Magpies keeper denied Luka Milivojevic, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Malcolm Ebiowei from 12 yards to secure a 3-2 shoot-out victory after a drab 0-0 draw on Tyneside.

Angelo Ogbonna missed the crucial penalty as a youthful Blackburn dumped West Ham out of the Carabao Cup 10-9 on spot-kicks.

After 19 successful penalties Ogbonna's effort crashed off the underside of the crossbar to send Championship Rovers through to round four following a 2-2 draw at the London Stadium.

It was a deserved win for a callow Rovers side with an average age of just 22 and a half as boss Jon Dahl Tomasson made 11 changes with more than one eye on Sunday's Championship derby against promotion rivals Burnley.

Boubacar Traore's late winner sent Wolves through to the last 16 of the Carabao Cup.

The substitute struck with five minutes left to down much-changed Leeds and seal a 1-0 victory for the hosts.

Nathan Jones was given a warning about the extent of the task facing him at Southampton after seeing his prospective new side scrape past Sheffield Wednesday on penalties in the Carabao Cup.

Welshman Jones watched from the stands at St Mary's as goalkeeper Alex McCarthy saved Dominic Iorfa's spot-kick to spare Saints' blushes in a 6-5 shoot-out triumph over League One opposition.